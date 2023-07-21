The 2023 Hancock County District Fair runs from July 25-31 at the fairgrounds in Britt.

This year’s grandstand events will include a stock car special on July 25, Grand National outlaw truck and tractor pull on July 26, Gunderson Figure 8 racing on July 27, performances by Craig Morgan with Ashley Barron on July 28, and all-out destruction races on July 29.

The “Space Adventure” free event will be held multiple times throughout the fair, north of the Three Seasons Building. There will also be “Amazing Bubble Factory” and “Dangerous Feats” events held north of the Three Seasons Building and performances by Professor Newton on the free stage. The Hancock County Ag Museum will be have extended open hours for the fair. K&S Southern Midways will run the carnival throughout this year’s fair.

On July 25, 4-H garden and crop judging will be held in the 4-H exhibit building from noon-3 p.m. An open swine show will be held in the show ring at 4 p.m. The fair parade will commence at 5 p.m. in downtown Britt. There will be a kids’ rodeo in the horse arena at 6 p.m.

Highlights on July 26 will include the fair princess contest at 5 p.m. and fair queen contest at 5:30 p.m. in the show ring, followed by a Farm Bureau members picnic that will be open to the public. The 4-H/FFA poultry show will be held at 10 a.m.

Livestock shows will begin in earnest on July 27 with 4-H/FFA sheep judging at 9:30 a.m. followed by 4-H/FFA goat judging. 4-H/FFA horse and pony games will begin at noon in the horse arena. Share the fun will begin at 4 p.m. on the free stage and the Hancock County Pork Producers pork barbeque will start at 5 p.m. in the shelter house.

On July 29, the 4-H/FFA beef show will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 4-H/FFA dairy judging in the show ring. Open flower judging will start at noon in the open building with 4-H/FFA rabbit judging at 2 p.m. in the rabbit building with 5 p.m. bottle/bucket goat, lamb, and calf shows for pre 4-H youth in the show ring. The Winnebago-Hancock County Cattlemen beef barbeque will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the shelter house.

Saturday, July 30, will commence with a 5K run/walk with 6:30 a.m. registration and a 7 a.m. start at the shelter house. Proceeds from the event will help support the fair and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Starting at 8 a.m. will be the Garner Saddle Club Horse Fun and Games Show in the horse arena and the 4-H/FFA swine show in the show ring. The 4-H and open cat and pet judging will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the shelter house. The 4-H/FFA dog show judging will be held in the red brick building from 2-4 p.m. A kids’ pedal pull will start at 3 p.m. in the show ring.

The last full day of the fair on Sunday, July 30, will include an 8 a.m. 4-H/FFA horse and pony show in the horse arena and a 10 a.m. church service in the show ring with free-will offerings to be donated to county food pantries. At 1:30 p.m., there will be a free watermelon feed in the shelter house and a cribbage tournament in the red brick building. Greiman Construction Services will sponsor a greased pig contest in the show ring at 4 p.m.

For the full schedule of events, visit www.hancockcountyfair.com.