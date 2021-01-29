 Skip to main content
Weekend sports cancellations and postponements
Weekend sports cancellations and postponements

Whiteout- Highway 65 S - Mason City 2

Earlier this year, only the headlights of cars could be seen on U.S. Highway 65, just south of Mason City, as a severe winter storm system moved through the area on a mid-January afternoon. High winds and snow created slick spots on roads and near-whiteout conditions. 

 Lisa Grouette

Yet another winter storm is expected to hit North Iowa this weekend, and some area teams are already making changes to their scheduled Saturday games. This story will be updated as more schedule changes are announced. 

Mason City

The Mohawks boys and girls basketball games against Urbandale on Saturday have been moved to earlier in the day because of weather. The girls game will now be at Noon, and the boys will play at 1:30 p.m.

Forest City

The Indians boys basketball game against Storm Lake has been cancelled due to weather and travel concerns. No makeup date has been announced.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

