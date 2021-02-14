Weekend roundup: Clear Lake girls advance to regional semifinals

With the win, Clear Lake improved to 19-2. Junior Carson Toebe led the Lions on Saturday with 22 points, including five 3-pointers. Senior Andrew Formanek finished with a double-double at 13 points and 15 rebounds, while Eric Ritter had 11 rebounds and seven blocks.

For GHV, Kevin Meyers had 15 points and eight rebounds, while scored 11, and pulled in 11 boards.

Clear Lake will play Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Feb. 22, in the first round of the Class 3A, Substate 2 Tournament. GHV will play on Thursday in the Class 2A, Substate 3 second round, against either Central Springs or Forest City.

Swimming

The Mason City swim team finished its season on Saturday at the state swim meet at Linn-Mar Aquatic Center, with Ryan Korthals participating in the 100 breasttroke and 100 butterfly, while the 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams also made the trip.

After finishing third in his first heat, Korthals finished 14th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.30.

The 200 free relay team of Trevor Torkelson, Korthals, Sawyer Berg, and Lucas Benitez finished 14th overall with a time of 1:30.60, the eighth-fastest time ever for the Mohawks.

In the 400 free relay, Mason City finished at 3:23.91, good for a 24th-place finish.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

