Weather, economy not detouring Hanson Nature Center construction, giving

Construction and fundraising associated with Winnebago County’s new nature center is progressing well despite challenging weather and financial conditions.

Slated to open by December 2023, the hands-on educational center that is centrally located in the county near the corner of Highways 69 and 9 just north of Leland, will now be named the Hanson Nature Center. It is due to generous financial support of the Hanson Family Foundation, according to Winnebago County Conservation Board Executive Director Robert Schwartz.

In addition, two other large donors, Dr. Mary Jane (Skogen) Hagenson and Dr. Randy Hagenson, recently announced a 50% match, up to $50,000, for all donations made to the $2.3 million project. Schwartz said that about 85% of necessary funding ($425,000 additional is needed) for construction has already been received. He said that furnishings and additional exhibits will also be needed in the new, much larger space, so fundraising efforts continue.

“Mary Jane and Randy Hagenson will match any donations received,” Schwartz said. “That was great news. We’ve been working out of about 1,500 square feet where we’re at now. We will have about five times as much square footage (7,680 square feet).”

Tax-deductible donations may be made to the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation at www.winnebagocbb.com or by calling 641-565-3390 to request a donor form. Checks may also sent to FWCCF at 34496 110the Avenue, Forest City, Iowa 50436. Names will be included on a donor wall inside the nature center for donations of $250 or more. Schwartz said it has also been encouraging to see a trend of donors giving to the center in honor of friends and relatives. All donations will be recognized in the WCCB newsletter.

“We’ve had a real wide-ranging, $5 and up, giving of donations,” he said. “No donation is too small. We’ve had property and land donated as well as stocks and bonds.”

Despite some heavy snowfall, frigid temperatures, and winter storms recently, construction is also progressing well.

“They got the basement walls poured and waterproofed a couple of weeks ago,” Schwartz said. “If the weather holds, they’ll be doing the rough-ins for plumbing and other things.”

Two sides of the 15-foot high basement walls top off just above ground level. Floor joists will be installed soon and capped with sheeting. The excavating company, Dulas Excavating, of Wells, Minnesota, will backfill and also re-slope portions of the driveway entrance from Highway 69. Kingland Construction Services is the general contractor for the project. Some other contractors working on it are Albert Lea Electrical doing the electric, Young Plumbing and Heating of Lake Mills doing the HVAC system, and Ryan’s Roofing of Crystal Lake installing the roof. The Winnebago County Conservation Board has also approved Lake Mills Pump Service to drill/install the well for the center, which is projected to commence this spring.

“For the most part, it’s pretty much local contractors,” Schwartz said. “They’ll just keep going up if the weather allows for it. Exterior walls will be the next thing. They’ll pour cement and heat all winter.”

The building’s exterior walls will include about six inches of energy-efficiency foam insulation sandwiched by OSB plywood. Structurally insulated panels incorporated in the interior walls will provide multiple benefits.

“It will be stronger, quieter, and have better R values,” Schwartz said. “Built in the plant, electrical routes or chases for wiring are pre-cut into panels. Each piece is meant to go in a specific location. It’s kind of like a puzzle. The electrician will just feed wires through them.”

Electric service has also been brought to the site with the contractor setting up a portable office on-site. The WCCB will be mailing brochure information with pledge forms to county residents in the near future. Pledge levels include Chickadee less-than $250, Bluebird $250-$499, Goldfinch $500-$999, Cardinal $1,000-$2,499, Sandhill Crane $2,500-$4,999, Trumpeter Swan $5,000-$9,999, and Bald Eagle $10,000-plus.

Highlights of the completed center will include:

Interpretive and interactive natural history and live animal displays under 28-foot-high vaulted ceilings

A 90-seat auditorium for public programming and community use

A wrap-around observation deck overlooking prairies and wetlands

Universal accessibility, including an elevator

A separate classroom and conference room in the lower level

Administrative offices, a kitchenette, storage, and restrooms on the main level

Ample parking and a bus turnaround

An outdoor amphitheater that will seat classroom-sized groups

Future solar panels with real-time production outputs

The center will enrich the lives of people of all ages by serving as a community focal point for environmental education for school and civic groups, as well as for families and visitors to the county.

“It’s a good location with lots of traffic at that corner,” Schwartz said. “It is almost the center of the county. Hopefully, by this time next year, we’ll be done.”

Conservation Board Members are Julie Hagenson, Nancy Helm, Jeff Schmidt, Mike Korth, and Tim Missal. Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation Board Members are Brad Huntington, Paul Fitzgerald, Nancy Helm, Tim Missal, Doug Ostermann, Lisa Ralls, Tim Ranes, Robert Schwartz, and Larry Vold.