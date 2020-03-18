We've got a place for North Iowans to go to get or give help

I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.

But it's very piecemeal right now and so we're hoping to be able to pull it all together in one easy-to-access place.

We've created an open Facebook Group called North Iowa Needs (https://bit.ly/2WpmEqz), where you can post if you have a need that perhaps someone else in our community can fill. We'll also use the group to post helpful links as we manage our way together through this unprecedented crisis.

Perhaps you have chickens producing an overabundance of eggs you're willing to share, or maybe you're a food bank running low on a particular canned good. Maybe you're a restaurant with food that will spoil unless it's eaten. Maybe you're a server looking for a temporary job.

This is the place to get help and give help where you can. It's also a place where you can ask questions and we'll do our best to provide answers.

Please join in, North Iowa, and let's pull together so we can pull through.

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.