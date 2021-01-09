'We can play with anybody': West Hancock eager for rematch after loss to No.1 Bishop Garrigan

“This is probably one of the losses that I’ve been the most ok with, and I think that is because we weren’t expected to win,” Leerar said. “We knew that going in. Everybody was like ‘They’re the top dog,” and we were supposed to get destroyed. It made me really happy that we were able to fight, and our team didn’t give up when we were down.”

Following Friday’s game, Leerar ranks fourth in the state in scoring, regardless of class, is fifth in total field goals, and leads the state with 64 steals. As a two-time state qualifier and a three-time All-State selection, Leerar has proven that she is usually the best player on the floor. According to Sonius though, the key for the Eagles is to try to let Leerar do less.

“She is starting to understand that we have other girls,” Sonius said. “I think she went through a period tonight where she thought she should score every time, but then she got back on track in finding girls. The moment she understands that she’s got to trust those other girls, when she does that, I think we are going to take off. I think that is the big key. We need to trust each other.”