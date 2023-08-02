Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association was recently named a Smart Connected Community provider by NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association. As a result of WCTA’s national recognition, The City of Fertile is being recognized as a Smart Connected Community, joining a national network of similarly innovative communities.

Smart Connected Community is a national network of communities powered by innovative broadband providers that are building a brighter future in their communities. The Smart Connected Community program promotes rural broadband and its role in supporting innovative economic development, effective education, efficient energy distribution and use, state-of-the-art health care, and other important issues for rural America.

In order to receive recognition as a Smart Connected Community provider, WCTA was required to affirm that it offers 25/3 Mbps broadband to at least 50% of its service area; that it has broadband subscription rates of at least 50%; and that it is committed to program principles of collaboration and innovation. WCTA has gone above and beyond the standards set by NTCA and is gig certified.

“WCTA is proud to support the City of Fertile and their residents to fully participate in today’s connected society,” said WCTA CEO Mark Thoma. “We have worked hard to meet the standards set by the NTCA, and now that we have, we are so excited to be a Smart Connected Community Provider. Congratulations to the City of Fertile and thank you for helping us reach our goal.”

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of quality, reliable telecommunication services, and products to communities in North Central Iowa and South Central Minnesota.