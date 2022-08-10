 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WCTA Nominating Committee names candidates to fill expiring board terms

  • Updated
Current WCTA Board Members are shown..png

The current WCTA Board Members, from left, are Shanan Redinger, Dale Meinders, Larry Foley, Mark R. Johnson, Curt Helland, Steve Thorland, and Mike Stensrud.

 Contributed Photo

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association Board candidates have been announced.

The WCTA Nominating Committee, consisting of members Michael Kettwick, Raejean Garcia, Scott Meinders, James Hemberger, and Kenneth Hansen met on Aug. 10. The committee nominated candidates to fill the expiring terms of WCTA Directors Mark R. Johnson and Dale Meinders.

Cooperative members Dylan Voortmann of Buffalo Center and Darrick Weissenfluh of Forest City will be on the 2022 ballot.

WCTA is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of quality, reliable telecommunication services and products to communities in north central Iowa and south central Minnesota.

WCTA members will receive ballots and notices prior to the Sept. 22 annual meeting. Members can vote by mail or in person at the meeting.

The Sept. 22 meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School gym and via web conference.

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association WCTA
