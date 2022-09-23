WCTA holds Sept. 22 annual meeting, sees two directors re-elected to its board

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association held its 72nd annual meeting and elected directors to its board on Sept. 22.

Members had the option to attend the meeting in person or virtually to hear reports on WCTA operations.

“I am honored to be able to serve with the dedicated board members, work with the best employees in this industry and to offer amazing service and customer service to each of our members,” said WCTA Chief Executive Officer Mark Thoma.

Mark R. Johnson of Leland and Dale Meinders of Buffalo Center were re-elected to the WCTA Board. Other WCTA Board members are Vice President Steve Thorland, Secretary/Treasurer Mike Stensrud, Larry Foley, Curt Helland, and Shanan Redinger.

Prize winners included Bruce Wubben of Woden, John and Theresa Bryan of Leland, Alan Carson of Buffalo Center, and Eston Johnson of Thompson, who received 50-inch 4K smart televisions. Timothy Palmer of Forest City, Lois Sonius of Crystal Lake, and Scott Drexler of Lake Mills were winners of 64-gigabyte Apple iPad Air Tablets. Tammy Olsen of Crystal Lake and Doug and Jeanine Aasland of Leland took hoe iRobot Roomba Vacuums.

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of quality, reliable telecommunication services, and products to communities in north central Iowa and south central Minnesota.