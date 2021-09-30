WCTA announces board directors elected at its 2021 annual meeting

Three directors were elected to the Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association board at WCTA’s 71st annual meeting in Lake Mills on Sept. 23, 2021.

Larry Foley of Kensett, Mike Stensrud of Lake Mills, and Steve Thorland of Thompson were re-elected to the WCTA Board. Other WCTA Board members are Curt Helland, Mark R. Johnson, Dale Meinders, and Shanan Redinger. All WCTA members had the option to attend this year's meeting in person or virtually to hear reports on the cooperative's operations.

“I am honored to be able to serve with the dedicated board members, work with the best employees in this industry and to offer amazing service and customer service to each of our members,” WCTA Chief Executive Officer Mark Thoma said in a news release.

WCTA's 2021 prize winners include Paul Pergande of Crystal Lake, Bruce Biederman of Grafton, Duane Colby of Lake Mills, Jack Koenen of Forest City, and Peter Julseth of Northwood, who each won a 50-inch 4K television. Terry and Trudy Blome of Ledyard and Susan Sabin of Lakota were winners of Apple iPad Air Tablets. Lisa Brant of Leland and Ted Hall of Miller were winners of iRobot Roomba Vacuums. Douglas Bosma of Emmons and Judy Boeckholt of Buffalo Center were winners of Echo Shows.

WCTA is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of quality, reliable telecommunication services, and products to communities in north central Iowa and south central Minnesota.

