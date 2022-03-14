 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WCCB's 2022 spring stargazing program planned at Thorpe Park on April 1

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will hold a spring stargazing program on April 1.

The event will be held from the parking lot overlooking Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine Cabin, five miles west of Forest City, beginning at 8:30 p.m.

It should last about 45-60 minutes.

Winnebago County naturalist Lisa Ralls will lead people on an informal tour of the spring nighttime sky, which shows a transition from winter to summer constellations. She will discuss what stars are and point out such spring constellations as the Gemini Twins and Leo the Lion as well as year-round favorites such as the Big and Little Dippers and Draco the Dragon. People will also learn how to identify some of the brighter spring stars, including the twin stars of Castor and Pollux, Arcturus, and Regulus. Interesting facts will be shared about the various stars and constellations

The spring stargazing program will be free and open to the public. Star charts will be provided. People may bring lawn chairs and binoculars for their personal viewing, but it is not required.

If skies are cloudy that night, the program will be postponed or canceled. If that happens, the announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3) as well as on the WCCB web site (www.winnebagoccb.com), the WCCB Facebook page, and the WCCB Twitter feed.

For more information about the spring stargazing program, contact Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.

