WCCB will host summer stargazing program at Pilot Knob tower on Aug. 26

Winnebago County Conservation Board’s Summer Stargazing program at the Pilot Knob State Park tower will be held on August 26. It will begin at 9 p.m. and will last about 45-60 minutes.

During the program, people will learn how to identify some of the more common summer constellations and asterisms, such as Scorpius the Scorpion, Sagittarius the Archer, Lyra the Lyre, Cygnus the Swan (also known as the Northern Cross), Aquilla the Eagle, and the Summer Triangle. Popular year-round constellations, such as the Big and Little Dippers and Cassiopeia, will also be easy to spot. Everyone will also learn about some of the brighter stars.

The WCCB’s Summer Stargazing program will be free and open to the public. People should bring a flashlight for the walk to and from the tower. Star charts will be provided to all participants.

In case of cloudy skies, the program will have to be postponed or canceled and that announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as the WCCB Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WinnebagoCCB) and the WCCB twitter feed (@WinnebagoCCB).

For more information about the program, contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.