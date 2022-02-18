WCCB will hold free March 12 program on helping bluebirds returning to Iowa

Before we know it, spring will be here. As spring returns, so will the birds that headed south last fall. One spring bird that Iowans always look forward to seeing return is the bluebird.

To help people in north Iowa learn more about bluebirds, and how they can help them, the Winnebago County Conservation Board will be host its Bluebird Volunteer Day on March 12. It will be held at the Thorpe Park shelter house, beginning at 1 p.m.

For many years, bluebirds were rare in Iowa. That’s because bluebirds occupy kind of a unique niche. They live in open, grassy areas, but are cavity nesters that build their nests in tree holes. As Iowa was settled, many of our natural grasslands were plowed under and many of the old, dead trees were removed.

Iowa’s bluebird population declined as their habitat disappeared. Over the years, though, people worked to conserve grasslands and built bluebird houses to act as artificial tree cavities. Those efforts have worked to bring bluebirds back to Iowa.

During the program on the 12th, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will discuss bluebirds in Iowa, their history, habits, and recovery. She will discuss ways that people can attract bluebirds to their area and will have house plans available.

If people would like to directly help out bluebirds that day, they can help to clean out and repair the bluebird houses at Thorpe Park. Bluebirds typically return to Iowa in mid-March and immediately begin looking for cavities to nest in. The more houses that are available, the more bluebirds that will settle in the area.

The program will be free of charge and there is no need to pre-register. If people would like to help clean out and repair the park’s bluebird houses, they may want to bring along their own hammer. For more information on the WCCB’s Bluebird Volunteer Day, contact Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.

