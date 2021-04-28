WCCB virtual spring stargazing program is scheduled for May 19

The weather is warming and more people are getting outside. So, now is a good time to learn about what is visible in the spring night sky.

Since clear skies can be unpredictable, and since the virtual winter stargazing program was so successful, the Winnebago County Conservation Board will also hold its annual spring stargazing program indoors and online.

This stargazing program will be held via Zoom beginning at 7 p.m. on May 19. It will last about 45-60 minutes.

Using an online interactive star chart that people can continue to use afterwards as well as various illustrations, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will discuss the brighter stars and constellations that are visible at this time of year.

All participants will be emailed a star chart so they can follow along and they will also be able to ask questions. After the program, participants may venture outside whenever they want, using information from the program to enjoy the night sky.

To register for the WCCB’s free virtual spring stargazing program, people should contact Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com to receive a star chart and the program’s Zoom link. People may also contact Ralls at 641-565-3390 for more information about this program.

