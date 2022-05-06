 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WCCB to offer free wildness camping course on May 27 at Thorpe Park

  Updated
Winnebago County Conservation Board Camping Program 2.JPG

Learn all about wilderness camping on May 27 at Thorpe Park.

 Contributed Photo

The Winnebago County Conservation Board invites members of the public to the Thorpe Park shelter house from 7 to 8 p.m. on May 27 to learn about wilderness camping. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City.

The program will focus on camping in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota, but the information will be applicable to wilderness camping throughout the country. During the program, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will discuss how wilderness camping is different than traditional camping and why people choose to do it.

Ralls will illustrate how to plan a wilderness trip, what equipment to bring, how to cook food, and how to stay safe. She will also demonstrate some equipment that is used. In addition, there will be a time for questions and answers as well as handouts for people to take home with them.

The program will be free and preregistration is not necessary. For more information, contact Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or lralls@winnebagoccb.com.

