Soon spring will be here, and so will the bluebirds. To learn about and attract these harbingers of spring to your yard, the Winnebago County Conservation Board will host a Zoom program entitled “Bluebirds in Iowa.” The program will run from 7-8 p.m. on March 20.

Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will discuss the life cycle of bluebirds, what they eat, where they live, and how you can attract them to your area. A question and answer period will be held. All participants will receive informational materials about bluebirds, including plans for making nesting boxes.

The program will be free, so all people need to do is contact Ralls to get the Zoom link. She can be reached at lralls@winnebagoccb.com. The informational materials and house plans will be sent along with the Zoom link. People may also contact Ralls if they have any questions. So, prepare for spring by preparing for the return of Iowa’s bluebirds.