WCCB to host citizen science projects program for volunteers on June 27

Have you ever wanted to help scientists learn more about our local flora and fauna, but never thought you could because you don’t have a science degree?
There are plenty of opportunities for average citizens to help. Anyone who would like to learn more can virtually attend the citizen science projects program being hosted by the Winnebago County Conservation Board. The program will be from 7-8 p.m. on June 27.
During the live program, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will discuss many ways that people can volunteer to help conduct basic scientific research. From tagging Monarch butterflies to observing birds in the backyard, there are many ways that people can contribute to the work being done by scientists all over the country. Some research requires a brief training session, but the observations are fun and very important.
Citizen science is important because there are only so many scientists and they cannot be everywhere. But, if people all over the country contribute information, scientists are able to acquire much more data. then, they are able to see a much more complete picture of species’ populations and environmental impacts.
With the changing climate, such information is now more important than ever. Although scientists are the ones who compile and analyze the data, and figure out what is happening, ordinary citizens can be their eyes and ears.
Participants in the citizen science projects virtual program will learn how they can help, be able to ask questions about available opportunities, and receive handouts. The program will be free of charge.
To register, people simply need to contact Naturalist Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com to receive the Zoom link.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.