WCCB to hold leisurely fall canoe float at Thorpe Park on Sept. 19

For anyone looking for a fun and relaxing way to enjoy the start of fall, the Winnebago County Conservation Board has just the activity. On Sept. 19, the WCCB will sponsor a fall canoe float at Thorpe Park.

Whether a novice canoer, or an experienced paddler, the float will be a wonderful way for anyone to enjoy a beautiful fall afternoon. From 1-2:30 p.m., people will be able to borrow the WCCB’s canoes, paddles, and life jackets free-of-charge to enjoy a leisurely paddle around Lake Catherine.

The event will take place at the lake’s boat ramp/fishing dock. Instruction will also be available for people whose canoeing skills may be a bit rusty. In addition, there will be handouts plus other information about the Winnebago River Water Trail and fishing in Iowa.

There is no need to preregister for the fall canoe float; people only need to show up at the boat ramp any time between 1 and 2:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the float will need to be canceled and that information will be on the WCCB website at www.winnebagoccb.com, the WCCB Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WinnebagoCCB, and the WCCB’s Twitter feed (@WinnebagoCCB).

For more information about the event, people may contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0