WCCB Spring Wildflower Walk is May 12 at Pilot Knob State Park

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will help people get outdoors after a long winter with its spring wildflower walk.

The end-of-winter event at Pilot Knob State Park will begin at 6:30 p.m. on May 12. The leisurely walk will start at the main shelter house and will last about 45-60 minutes.

During the walk, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will identify many of the spring wildflowers blooming along the trail. She will provide factual information about each one. A variety of flowers bloom in the spring and it’s difficult to determine which flowers will be blooming on any given day. Some possible candidates include trilliums, bellworts, trout lilies, hepaticas, wild ginger, and columbines, among others.

The walk will be free and open to the public. Pre-registration is not required. People may want to bring a camera to document some of the flowers they’ll see.

In case of inclement weather, the walk may have to be postponed or canceled. Cancellation announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as on the WCCB web site (www.winnebagoccb.com) and on the WCCB Facebook page and WCCB Twitter feed.

For questions about the WCCB Spring Wildflower Walk, people may contact Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.

