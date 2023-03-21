The Winnebago County Conservation Board will hold a Spring Stargazing program on Friday evening, April 14. The program will be held at the entrance to Thorpe Park, five miles west of Forest City, beginning at 9 p.m. It should last about 45-60 minutes.

Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will lead people on an informal tour of the spring nighttime sky, showing a transition from winter to summer constellations. She will point out spring constellations such as the Gemini Twins and Leo the Lion, as well as year-round favorites such as the Big and Little Dippers and Draco the Dragon. People will also learn how to identify some of the brighter spring stars, including the twin stars of Castor and Pollux, Arcturus, and Regulus. Interesting facts will be shared about the stars and constellations. A couple of planets should also make an appearance, according to Ralls.

The Spring Stargazing program will be free and open to the public. Star charts will be provided to everyone to take home afterwards. People can bring lawn chairs and a pair of binoculars, if they’d like.

If the skies are cloudy that night, the program will have to be postponed or canceled. If that happens, the announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as on the WCCB web site (www.winnebagoccb.com), the WCCB Facebook page, and the WCCB Twitter feed. For more information about the Spring Stargazing program, people may contact Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.