WCCB Spring Bird Work planned on May 14 at Pilot Knob State Park

Now that spring is officially here, the Winnebago County Conservation Board wants people to get outside and enjoy outdoor activities. So, the WCCB is hosting its 9 a.m. spring bird walk on May 14 at Pilot Knob State Park.

The walk will begin at the main shelter house and will last about one hour.

Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls says that spring is a great time to observe birds in Iowa, since many nesting birds are returning from their southern wintering grounds. Others are flying through on their way north. Before the walk, Ralls will introduce people to birdwatching and will discuss which bird species can be seen during spring in northern Iowa.

Walk participants will learn how to look for birds, what to listen for, and how to identify the birds they observe. There will also be handouts for people to take home to help them continue identifying the songbirds they see.

No pre-registration is required for the walk and it will be free of charge. People should simply meet at the shelter house at 9 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to bring a pair of binoculars, if they have them. Some binoculars will be available that day for those who don’t have them.

In case of inclement weather, the walk may have to be postponed or canceled. That announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), the WCCB Facebook page, and the WCCB Twitter feed.

For questions about the WCCB Spring Bird Walk, contact Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com or at 641-565-3390.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0