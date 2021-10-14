WCCB seeks county financial assistance to get new nature center off ground

Winnebago County Conservation Board Executive Director Robert Schwartz met with county supervisors on Oct. 11 to discuss the possibility of ramping up plans for financing and a potential short-window bid letting for the county’s future environmental education center.

The site is just west of Highway 69 north of Leland near the intersection of Highway 9, also known as the Thompson corner. Plans for the future nature center took quite a hit from COVID-19 and related construction cost increases and supply chain issues.

“COVID had a real impact on our material labor costs," Schwartz told supervisors. "It inflated the costs from about $1.4 million to over $1.9 million.”

Schwartz said that the conservation board has been talking with the architect for the future project about the next bid-letting window. He added that after his board’s Oct. 11 meeting that no firm timetable has been set, but said that it appears that if the project is rebid soon there may be a short window of opportunity to move forward with plans.

“If there were no major changes, we’d probably get (a bid package) out to contractors in November with a short turnaround time to get them back in December with an opportunity to accept or deny the bids,” Schwartz said.

A $250,000 Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant was secured from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the project, plus successful public fundraising efforts and a prior supervisors’ commitment for use of some tax increment financing (TIF) funds from the county.

“We’re sitting on about $1.3 million, which includes the CAT grant and the TIF money you’ve already committed too. If we do let, will have some alternatives in there that could save some money,” Schwartz said, noting that construction costs soared almost overnight “like a rocket.”

Noted cost-saving measures were possibly an asphalt roof instead of steel, forced air furnaces rather than geothermal, delayed elevator installation, and not finishing the lower level right away. Schwartz noted that there are opportunities to save money on lights, but still have quality lighting, and said the WCCB would also continue to raise funds for the project.

Upon supervisor Susan Smith asking, Schwartz estimated that about $240,000 has been spent to date on site preparation. That includes getting power to site, septic in, engineering for geothermal (but wells not dug), and about $125,000 in architect and engineering charges. He said it should cost about $5,000 to bid the project at this time and that the architects are saying the time period for accepting or denying bids could be as short as a week.

“We didn’t know how crazy things were getting until later,” Schwartz said of the price jumps. “They (project bidders) had to really probably pad their bid to pad themselves, not knowing what the prices were going to be.”

Schwartz inquired about the possibility of increased TIF funding from the county to get the project started with continued unknowns and price increases forecast in the construction industry for the foreseeable future.

County auditor Karla Weiss asked if American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds could be used instead of TIF since there is not existing debt yet. Supervisor Chair Terry Durby recommended having county bond counsel discuss funding options with the Board at an upcoming meeting. Durby said it is worthwhile to look at several projects and see “what fits where, whether it’s the American Rescue Plan or the TIF. I think we need to know more about that before we can make those decisions.”

Schwartz said it was his understanding that counties and municipalities have until December 2024 to report use of funds for ARPA and until 2026 to spend the money.

“I think we need some more information and those numbers if you are going to make some changes,” said supervisor Susan Smith.”

“If we’d like to fulfill the project, it would be nice to know how much fundraising is available yet,” said Durby.

Schwartz cited an additional need for furnishings, displays and additional features, and future plans for solar generation whether it be rooftop or on the ground.

“It was over a year ago when we started this originally,” Schwartz said. “The architect thinks it’s close."

“I wonder if your fundraising efforts going forward would be more limited, to a detriment almost, if you got additional funds,” Susan Smith said.

Schwartz said the conservation board’s foundation will definitely get active again. He noted Harrison County having bid a $3.5 million project in June with county supervisors pledging around $1 million.

“One of the things I’m cautious about is that, originally, when this project was proposed, it was not going to use any county money, any tax dollars.” Supervisor Bill Jensvold said. “I had a guy get really mad at me for giving the money we’ve already given. My defense for giving some money that we already gave is that you did a pretty good job of fundraising in a relatively economically depressed time.”

Upon Chair Durby’s recommendation, supervisors agreed to arrange a meeting with bond counsel in the near future for the WCCB and other projects.

“The ARPA money is a little more of an easy sell because it didn’t come directly from property taxes,” said Jensvold. “Are we all paying that money anyway indirectly, yes. I haven’t talked to anyone who says we don’t need an ambulance service, I have had a few people say we don’t need a nature center.”

“We have to walk a little bit of a careful line,” said Susan Smith, citing EMS and Public Health needs. “Everyone seems to be in favor of using the rescue money for health.”

Iowa’s CAT program assists communities in the development and creation of multiple purpose attraction or tourism facilities. CAT awards can help position a community to take advantage of economic development opportunities in tourism and strengthen a community’s competitiveness as a place to work and live.

CAT projects must be available to the general public for public use and be primarily vertical infrastructure. Eligible projects include, but are not limited to land acquisition and construction, major renovation and major repair of buildings, all appurtenant structures, utilities, site development, and recreational trails.

“We’re always open to changing the project to meet our existing budget as long as it fits in with the existing CAT grant,” said Schwartz, noting that there would be communication with the Iowa Economic Development Authority before committing to any project changes, in order to keep the $250,000 CAT grant.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0