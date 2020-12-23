WCCB’s virtual winter stargazing program is Jan. 15

Naturalist Lisa Ralls of the Winnebago County Conservation Board reports that winter is one of the best times of the year to view the nighttime sky.

According to a release, there is an abundance of bright stars and constellations and the cold, dry air makes for crisp, clear viewing.

However, winter nights in Iowa can be bitterly cold, so this year the Winnebago County Conservation Board (WCCB) has moved its annual Winter Stargazing program indoors and online.

The Virtual Winter Stargazing program will be held over Zoom at 7 p.m. on Jan. 15 and lasting about 45 minutes.

Using an online interactive star chart that participants will be able to continue to use afterwards as well as various illustrations, Ralls will discuss the brighter stars and constellations that are visible this time of year, plus a very bright planet that is now visible.

All participants will be emailed a star chart so they can follow along and, since this will be a live Zoom event, people will also be able to ask questions. After the program, participants can then venture outside whenever they want, using information from the program to enjoy the nighttime sky in COVID-safe fashion.

To register for the WCCB’s free Virtual Winter Stargazing program, contact Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com to receive a star chart and the program’s Zoom link. People can also contact Ralls at 641-565-3390 for more information about the program.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0