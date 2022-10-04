WCCB reminds the public that Thorpe Park has hunting restrictions

The Winnebago County Conservation Board reminds people that Thorpe Park is closed to all deer and turkey hunting this fall.

The park is open to all other forms of hunting (besides deer and turkey) with the exception of Lake Catherine which is closed to waterfowl hunting. The Thorpe Recreation Area to the east and the Russ Wildlife Area to the west are open to all hunting, including deer and turkey hunting.

For a complete listing of county-managed hunting areas in Winnebago County, people can go to www.winnebagoccb.com and look under the “Parks and Wildlife Areas” tab. Each area will be listed, including its location, whether hunting is allowed and, if so, what type of hunting (upland, forest, and wetland). For state-managed areas, people can go to https://www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Places-to-Hunt-Shoot to see a map of Iowa with all the hunting areas shown.

If people would like more information about hunting in Winnebago County, they can also contact the WCCB directly at 641-565-3390.