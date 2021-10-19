WCCB reminds hunters of Thorpe Park restrictions on deer and turkey this fall

In a news release, the Winnebago County Conservation Board reminds people that Thorpe Park is closed to all deer and turkey hunting this fall.

However, the Thorpe Recreation Area to the east and the Russ Wildlife Area to the west of Thorpe Park are open to hunting, including deer and turkey hunting (see the boundary map). Thorpe Park is also open to all other forms of hunting (besides deer and turkey) with the exception of Lake Catherine, which is closed to waterfowl hunting.

For a complete list of county-managed hunting areas in Winnebago County, visit www.winnebagoccb.com and look under the “Parks and Wildlife Areas” tab. Each area is listed, including its location, whether hunting is allowed and, if so, what type of hunting (upland, forest, wetland).

For state-managed areas, visit https://www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Places-to-Hunt-Shoot to see a map of Iowa with all the hunting areas shown. For more information about hunting in Winnebago County, contact the WCCB directly at 641-565-3390.

