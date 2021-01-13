WCCB plans virtual Wolf 101 program on Feb. 13

Winnebago County Conservation Board is offering a glimpse into wolves, one of the most fascinating, and often misunderstood animals in North America.

One of the best places to learn about them is nearby at the International Wolf Center in Ely, Minnesota. But due to COVID-19, it can be difficult to travel or visit attractions such as the Wolf Center.

On Feb. 13, people can learn about wolves virtually through a unique partnership between the International Wolf Center and the Winnebago County Conservation Board (WCCB).

The WCCB will be host the program entitled Wolf 101, a live Zoom event with staff from the International Wolf Center, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting about an hour.

Center staff will discuss the physical and social adaptations wolves use to survive in their environment. Participants may observe the Center's ambassador wolves and ask questions. This program is being offered for free through the WCCB.

The International Wolf Center was first conceived following a popular 1985 wolf exhibit at the Minnesota Science Museum. By 1989, a temporary facility was developed in Ely to house the exhibit and, in 1993, the current International Wolf Center opened its doors. The Center now has an amazing array of interpretive displays and offers many on-site programs.