WCCB plans summer stargazing program at Pilot Knob tower on Aug. 13

Do you sometimes wonder what that bright star is that you keep seeing in the nighttime sky? Maybe it’s not even a star at all.

To find out what you’re seeing, plan to attend the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s summer stargazing program at the Pilot Knob State Park tower. The program will be held, beginning at 9:30 p.m. and lasting about 45-60 minutes, on Aug. 13.

According to a press release, participants will learn how to identify some of the more common summer constellations and asterisms, such as Scorpius the Scorpion, Sagittarius the Archer, Lyra the Lyre, Cygnus the Swan (also known as the Northern Cross), Aquilla the Eagle, and the Summer Triangle.

Popular year-round constellations, such as the Big and Little Dippers and Cassiopeia, will also be easy to spot. Everyone will learn about some of the brighter stars. In addition, the Perseid Meteor Shower should provide a good opportunity to see a few “shooting stars.” Spoiler alert. They’re not really stars.

The WCCB Summer Stargazing program will be free of charge and open to the public. People should bring a flashlight for the walk to and from the tower. Star charts will be handed out to all participants to take home after the program.