WCCB plans Feb. 18 ice-fishing contest on Thorpe Park's Lake Catherine

Both experienced and novice ice-fishers can enjoy a morning of ice-fishing with other ice-fishing enthusiasts. For those people that have never ice-fished before, the WCCB will also have equipment available to borrow, will offer basic instruction on how to ice-fish, and will drill holes in the ice. Prizes will be awarded in various classes, handouts will be available for everyone, and warm refreshments will be provided. There will be a door prize drawing for people who aren’t able to reel in a winning fish. Families are welcome. Any children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.