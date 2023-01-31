WCCB plans Feb. 18 ice-fishing contest on Thorpe Park's Lake Catherine

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be hosting the Thorpe Park Ice-Fishing Contest on Lake Catherine from 10 a.m. until noon on Feb. 18. Thorpe Park is located at 34496 110th Avenue, five miles west of Forest City.
Both experienced and novice ice-fishers can enjoy a morning of ice-fishing with other ice-fishing enthusiasts. For those people that have never ice-fished before, the WCCB will also have equipment available to borrow, will offer basic instruction on how to ice-fish, and will drill holes in the ice. Prizes will be awarded in various classes, handouts will be available for everyone, and warm refreshments will be provided. There will be a door prize drawing for people who aren’t able to reel in a winning fish. Families are welcome. Any children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
The Thorpe Park Ice-Fishing Contest will be free of charge. Although preregistration is not required, people wishing to borrow ice-fishing equipment should call ahead to make a reservation. For more information about the contest, or to reserve equipment, contact the WCCB at 641-565-3390 or Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com. In case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will run on KIOW Radio, the WCCB website (www.winnebgoccb.com), the Winnebago County Facebook page, and the WCCB Twitter feed.