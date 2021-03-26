WCCB plans April 17 geocaching program at Thorpe Park near Forest City

Now that spring is here, NIACC and the Winnebago County Conservation Board want people to get outside and enjoy nature.

To help, they are hosting a program on geocaching from 1-2:30 p.m. on April 17 at Thorpe Park, five miles west of Forest City.

According to a WCCB release, geocaching is a fun activity that combines technology with the outdoors.

Using a GPS unit such as a smart phone, people will search for a cache that someone else has hidden. Once they find it, they can take something from it so long as you replace it with something they brought. Collecting trinkets, though, is not the goal of geocaching. The fun is in the search, the release stated.

During the program, Winnebago County naturalist Lisa Ralls will introduce people to this "fun, outdoor" activity. She will discuss the history of geocaching, necessary equipment, and exactly how to do it. Then people will have the opportunity to find caches that have been hidden at the park. If people have a smart phone to use, they can bring that along, but GPS units will also be available for people to use.

Pre-registration through NIACC is required for this program and there will be a $15 fee. To sign up, people should contact NIACC at either 641-422-4358 or at cereg@niacc.edu, and ask to register for Course #8391.

