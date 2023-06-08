The Winnebago County Conservation Board and North Iowa Area Community College will hold a series of Critter Camps for kids at Thorpe Park this summer. The camps will be held from 9-11 a.m. on June 26-28. They will be open to all students entering grades 1-5 next school year. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on “I”/345th Street.

The first camp on Monday, June 26 will be “Animal Tracks and Signs.” During that camp, kids will learn what animal signs they can look for and how to find them. All the participants will then have a chance to look for animal signs at the park and make a plaster animal track cast to take home.

The next day’s camp on Tuesday, June 27, will be “Discovering Insects.” Participants that day will learn what makes insects different from other animals. They will have the opportunity to find and catch a variety of insects at the park.

The final Critter Camp on Wednesday, June 28, will be “Bird Study.” That morning, the kids will learn about what makes birds unique, which kinds of birds live in Iowa, and how to identify some of the state’s more common birds. All the kids will then have a chance to go on a hike to see what birds they can discover at the park.

The cost for the Critter Camps will be $19/family, with registration through NIACC. That one fee covers all three camps, but kids do not have to attend all three camps. To register, people can contact Ashley Kraus at ashley.kraus@niacc.edu. If anyone would like non-registration information about the Critter Camps, they can contact WCCB Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.