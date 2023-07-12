On Aug. 3, the Winnebago County Conservation Board and North Iowa Area Community College will hold a Pond Critters Day Camp at Thorpe Park The camp will be held from 9-11 a.m. that day and will be open to all students going into first through fifth grades. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on “I”/345th Street.

During the day camp, kids will learn about the importance of ponds, lakes, and streams. They will be able to enjoy a pond-related snack and a craft. Then, they will get a chance to look for bugs, turtles, frogs, and other critters in and around Lake Catherine.

The cost for the Critter Camps will be $19 per family, with registration through NIACC. To register, people may contact Ashley Kraus at ashley.kraus@niacc.edu. If anyone would like non-registration information, they may contact WCCB Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.