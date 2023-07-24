The Winnebago County Conservation Board has announced three quickly approaching August events. Two are in conjunction with North Iowa Area Community College and one is a free stargazing program.

The WCCB and NIACC hold a Rocks and Fossils Day Camp at Thorpe Park from 9-11 a.m. on Aug. 8. The camp will be open to all students going into grades 1-5. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on “I”/345th Street.

During the day camp, kids will learn about many different kinds of rocks and minerals, including how to identify igneous, sedimentary, and metamorphic rocks. They will also learn about how fossils are formed and about all the fascinating fossils that can be found in Iowa. In addition, everyone will also receive a fossil.

The cost for the Rocks and Fossils Day Camp will be $19 per family, with registration through NIACC. To register, contact Ashley Kraus at ashley.kraus@niacc.edu. If anyone would like non-registration information about the camp, they may contact WCCB Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.

Summer Stargazing Program

To find out what is in the night sky, plan to attend the WCCB Summer Stargazing program at the Pilot Knob State Park tower. The program will begin at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 and will last 45-60 minutes.

People will learn how to identify some of the more common summer constellations and asterisms, such as Scorpius the Scorpion, Sagittarius the Archer, Lyra the Lyre, Cygnus the Swan (also known as the Northern Cross), Aquilla the Eagle, and the Summer Triangle. Popular year-round constellations, such as the Big and Little Dippers and Cassiopeia, will also be easy to spot. Participants will learn about some of the brighter stars and will have a good chance to see some Perseid meteors.

The WCCB’s Summer Stargazing program will be free of charge and open to the public. People should bring along a flashlight for the walk to and from the tower. Star charts will be provided to all participants. In case of cloudy skies, the program will have to be postponed or canceled and that announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3) as well as the WCCB Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WinnebagoCCB) and the WCCB twitter feed (@WinnebagoCCB).

For more information about this program, people can contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at either 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.

Canoeing Basics for Families

The WCCB and NIACC will also hold a 9-11 a.m. Aug. 16 Canoeing Basics for Families program at Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine.

Canoeing Basics for Families is open to all families, including parents, children, grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and other family members. Participants will be able to spend a fun morning together while learning all the basics of canoeing, including how to enter and exit a canoe, how to paddle and steer, and how to stay safe. Everyone will then be able to put their new skills to use on Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine. All equipment will be provided, including life jackets.

The cost for this class will also be $19 per family, with registration through NIACC. To register, visit the NIACC web site or contact Ashley Kraus at ashley.kraus@niacc.edu. If anyone would like non-registration information about the class, they may contact WCCB Naturalist Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.