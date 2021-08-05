WCCB Monarch butterfly tagging program will be Aug. 29 at Thorpe Park

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will host its Monarch butterfly tagging program, starting at 1 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the Thorpe Park shelter house.
The event will begin with a short program about the Monarch butterfly will The actual tagging will run from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on “I”/345th Street.
According to a Conservation news release, the Monarch butterfly is unique in the insect world for the amazing migration it makes every year. Some Monarch butterflies travel more than 2,000 miles to reach their wintering grounds in the mountains of central Mexico. Scientists have long studied this migration to understand how such tiny creatures can navigate and find their way to the same location each year when they’ve never been there before.
Monarchs depend upon two very different habitats for survival — the open fields and prairies of North America for reproduction as well as the mountainous forests of Mexico for wintering, according to the release. So, scientists are also studying Monarchs to better understand how they adapt to changes in these two distinct habitats. With climate change accelerating, and Monarch populations plummeting, this research is deemed as more important than ever.
The WCCB helps with this research by tagging Monarch butterflies annually. If these tagged butterflies are found again, they give the scientists excellent information about where the Monarchs go, how they utilize their environment, and how their population changes over time. The public is invited to help with this research.
According to the release, there will be a limited number of Monarchs available for people who would like to tag a butterfly themselves, but people are also welcome to bring their own Monarchs to tag. Nets will also be available for people who would like to catch Monarchs at the park to tag.
Although the program will be outside, people will be asked to socially distance while in the shelter house due to COVID-19. In there is inclement weather, the program may be postponed. Any postponement announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3) and be made public via the WCCB web site (www.winnebagoccb.com) as well as the WCCB Facebook page and Twitter feed.
For more information about the WCCB’s Monarch tagging program, contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lis Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.