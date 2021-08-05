WCCB Monarch butterfly tagging program will be Aug. 29 at Thorpe Park

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will host its Monarch butterfly tagging program, starting at 1 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the Thorpe Park shelter house.

The event will begin with a short program about the Monarch butterfly will The actual tagging will run from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on “I”/345th Street.

According to a Conservation news release, the Monarch butterfly is unique in the insect world for the amazing migration it makes every year. Some Monarch butterflies travel more than 2,000 miles to reach their wintering grounds in the mountains of central Mexico. Scientists have long studied this migration to understand how such tiny creatures can navigate and find their way to the same location each year when they’ve never been there before.

Monarchs depend upon two very different habitats for survival — the open fields and prairies of North America for reproduction as well as the mountainous forests of Mexico for wintering, according to the release. So, scientists are also studying Monarchs to better understand how they adapt to changes in these two distinct habitats. With climate change accelerating, and Monarch populations plummeting, this research is deemed as more important than ever.