WCCB June 5 event will assist people during Iowa's free fishing weekend

The first weekend in June is always a free fishing weekend in Iowa. Iowa residents do not need a fishing license to fish in the state that weekend. All other fishing regulations do apply during the weekend. This year, Iowa's free fishing weekend will run from June 3-5.

But some people have never fished before, or haven’t fished in years. So, the Winnebago County Conservation Board will be available from 6-8 p.m. on June 5 to help people fish at Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine. They will have fishing poles, tackle, and bait available for people to borrow at the boat ramp, as well as instruction, if people need it.

Snacks will also be available, as will handouts that people can take home with them. Everyone is welcome, from toddlers to senior citizens.

In the case of inclement weather that Sunday evening, the free fishing weekend event at Thorpe Park may be canceled. That announcement will be posted on the WCCB Facebook page and Twitter feed.

If anyone has questions about the event, they may contact the WCCB at 641-565-3390 or Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.

