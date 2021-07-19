 Skip to main content
WCCB evening wildflower walk scheduled for Aug. 6 at Thorpe Park
WCCB evening wildflower walk scheduled for Aug. 6 at Thorpe Park

  • Updated
WCCB Wildflower Walk.jpg

An Iowa wildflower walk will be held on Aug. 6 at Thorpe Park. 

 Contributed Photo

One of the joys of summer is seeing Iowa's beautiful summer wildflowers bloom each year. Area summer wildflowers thrive in open areas so, this time of year, our fields, prairies, and roadsides come alive with purple, yellow, orange, and white flowers.

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will hold  wildflower Walk at Thorpe Park at 7 p.m. on on Aug. 6. The walk will begin at the shelter house and will last about an hour.

During the walk, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will point out and discuss common summer wildflowers that grow in Iowa. She will demonstrate easy ways to identify each flower and will relate interesting facts about them. The walk will be free of charge and open to the public. No preregistration is required.

In case of inclement weather, the walk will be postponed and that announcement will be aired on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3). Any postponement will also be posted on the WCCB’s web site (www.winnebagoccb.com), the WCCB’s Facebook page, and the WCCB’s Twitter feed. For more information, contact Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.

