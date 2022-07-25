WCCB Environmental Education Center construction contract is approved

After more than four years of planning and fundraising, construction will soon begin on the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s new Environmental Education Center.

The WCCB held its second bid letting on June 14, approved Kingland Construction Services’ bid at its June board meeting, and signed the final bid contract at its July meeting. In a news release, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls said that, if all goes as planned, the county will have a nature center by the end of next year. The building will be located on 325 acres of prairie wetlands just west of Highway 69, north of Leland, and just south of Highway 9 near the intersection of the two highways.

Fundraising for the center officially began in June 2018. At that time, based on construction estimates, the goal was to raise about $1.2 million dollars for the new building. By the end of 2020, that goal had been surpassed and bids were opened in January 2021. Unfortunately, by then, COVID was causing major supply disruptions and cost increases. As a result, the bids all came in 30%-40% higher than anticipated and had to be rejected.

Over the next year, the WCCB made design adjustments to the building and raised more money. This spring, the board decided to let bids once again. Those bids also came in slightly higher than expected, but with more money now in the bank, they seemed acceptable. So, the Board accepted Kingland Construction Services’ bid of $2.297 million and signed the contract a month later. Depending upon supply issues, work schedules and weather, the project will begin this fall or next spring. The finish date is scheduled for December 2023.

The building will be 7,680 square feet on two levels. The main floor will feature 28-foot high vaulted ceilings, an exhibit area, a large program and meeting room with a kitchenette, and offices. The lower level will have a workshop and activity area as well as a meeting room, plus a walkout to the prairie. The building will meet ADA specifications for accessibility and the two levels will be connected by an elevator.

The new center will contain exhibits and interactive displays that will help increase people’s awareness and knowledge of natural resources. It will also be a central location for programs and school field trips, as well as a meeting spot for local groups and organizations. In addition, it will be an attraction for people visiting Winnebago County.

To date, the WCCB and the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation have raised about 82% of the $2.297 million dollars needed for the project. Funds were raised mostly through a combination of small and large donations, as well as numerous grants. Funds will continue to be raised during the next 18 months. After construction is completed, additional money will still be needed for furnishings and exhibits.

Persons may visit www.winnebagoccb.com for more information or to donate online. All donations will be recognized in the WCCB newsletter. All contributions of $250 or higher will be recognized on a donor board in the center. Also, since all donations go to the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization, all contributions are tax deductible.

The WCCB and the Friends Foundation thanked all the people and organizations who have already donated to this project. Everyone is encouraged to watch the building site and keep posted to the WCCB web site, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for updates and photos of the upcoming construction.

If anyone has any questions about the new Winnebago County Environmental Education Center, they may contact the WCCB at 641-565-3390 or WCCB Director Robert Schwartz at rschwartz@winnebagoccb.com.