WCCB announces Thorpe Park turkey hunting restrictions
WCCB announces Thorpe Park turkey hunting restrictions

Thorpe Park boundary turkey hunting

Thorpe Park is closed to all turkey hunting. The adjacent Thorpe Recreation Area and the Russ Wildlife Area are open to turkey hunting

 WCCB Contributed Graphic

The Winnebago County Conservation Board reminds people that Thorpe Park, located five miles west of Forest City, is closed to all turkey hunting.

According to the WCCB's Lisa Ralls, the adjacent Thorpe Recreation Area  and the Russ Wildlife Area are open to turkey hunting, but Thorpe Park itself is not. Thorpe Park remains closed to hunting because it is widely used by the public, especially in the spring, for a variety of recreational activities, including camping, hiking, fishing, and picnicking.

If people have questions about the borders between these three areas, they can visit the WCCB web site at www.winnebagoccb.com or contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.

