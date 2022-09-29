 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WCCB announces that shooting at Hogsback Shooting Range now ends at sunset

  Updated
Hogsback Shooting Range 2.JPG

Fall shooting times end at sunset at Hogsback Shooting Range near Lake Mills. 

 Contributed Photo

The Winnebago County Conservation Board has announced that the shooting times have now changed at the Hogsback Target Shooting Range northwest of Lake Mills.

The range rules are that shooting must end at either 7 p.m. or sunset, whichever is first. Now that sunset is before 7 o’clock, shooting must end at sunset each day. The range will continue to open in the morning at 9 a.m.

If anyone has any questions about target shooting at the Hogsback range, they may contact WCCB Director Robert Schwartz at 641-565-3390.

