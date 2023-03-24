More than 40 West Hancock fourth grade students impersonated famous “wax museum” figures for members of the public to see on March 14. Their presentation areas spread across the elementary school.

More than looking the part, with props and attire, the students gave historically accurate presentations with real-life passion.

“All of the fourth grade students chose a person who made significant contributions to society and studied them,” said fourth grade teacher Renita Kahlstorf. “They took notes, wrote a report, and Robin Kudej came into the classroom to give them an excellent presentation on public speaking.”

It took about a month of advance preparation, according to Kahlstorf. In addition to their research paper, the children were actively involved in designing their costumes. They learned how to compile a bibliography, cite sources, and write reports. It was the first public speaking opportunity for most of them.

“Mrs. Carol Couch, our media specialist, worked with our students on citing their reports and not plagiarizing,” Kahlstorf said. “Parents helped students with their costumes and props. Finally on their big night, students ‘came to life when a red button was stepped on.’ They presented their biographies to guests. It was a night full of fun, lots of learning, and memorable presentations!”

The fun, hands-on experience offered students a less stressful means of learning public speaking, history, language and life skills. The annual event has become a highlight of the school year for many West Hancock fourth grade students.

This year’s fourth grade students portrayed famous characters as follows: Ryilee Doughan as Helen Keller, Weston Engh as Elon Musk, Tayten Witte as George Washington, Trevor Steenblock as Thomas Edison, Knox Riedesel as Nile Kinnick, Uriel Portillo-Martinez as Abraham Lincoln, Tyler Steenblock as Dr. Seuss, Owen Marchand as Padre Pio, Kipton Johnson as Abraham Lincoln, Rebeca Eusubio as Rosa Parks, Aiden McNeese as Jerome Increase Case, Lily Bourg as Queen Elizabeth II, Violet Flores as Michael Jackson, Parker Schreur as Mozart, Callie Nokes as Rosa Parks, MItchell Witham as John Deere, Jarrah Carlson as Anne Frank, Eliza Cassels as Kate Sheppard, Tamara Fregoso as Jenni Riviera, Aydalee Schuller as Anne Frank, Layton Freesemann as Kirk Cousins, Bo Ostercamp as Stephen Hawking, Chloe Grimm as Marie Curie, Aubree White as Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Alexander Johnson as Justin Jefferson, Kylie Eisenman as Eli Whitney, Lane McKinney as James Dean, Asia Deaner as Amelia Earhart, Emma DeGroote as Queen Elizabeth I, Alannah Van Epps as Annie Oakley, Meadow Chipman as Jane Goodall, Beckett Muth as Albert Einstein, Olivia Johnson as Laura Ingalls Wilder, Javan Krumwiede as George Lucas, Sawyer Johnson as Babe Ruth, Avery Bock as Lane Frost, and Kyson Brown as Blackbeard. Edgar Almarez, Sarai Castro, and Jafet Castro also participated.