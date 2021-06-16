Water tower slowly rises above Osage

Osage will soon have one water tower for every 1,200 residents. With the population now 3,600, a third tower is rising on the south side of town.
Over the past 50 years and beyond, Osage has made infrastructure a priority. Therefore, it was not surprising to many residents when the town decided to expand, adding a sludge storage tank and the new tower.
Industry is booming, bringing in new residents who need apartments and houses. Public works director Jerry Dunlay also cites the increasing number of bathrooms per domicile as a pull on water resources. Usage by the typical consumer is up.
“Our water needs are increasing with more residential and more industry,” Dunlay said. “We were to the point where our water storage was adequate, but it wasn’t where we wanted it for fire protection on a day when usage is up. And we know there’s going to be growth and expansion, so we’re just trying to stay ahead of the game.
“What we’re doing is for the present and for the future. We did a 20-year projection of usage at a certain percent of growth, and we’re sitting good when we get all of this done.”
A water tower is a big project.
Dunlay said an old well had begun presenting problems, and when the replacement is built, it will be on standby as a backup.
“We don’t have any violations on it, but with this new well, we’ll easily be able to maintain three good ones and the fourth if we ever need it,” Dunlay said. “We’ll exercise it, but we won’t rely on it.”
The four wells are spread around Osage.
With weeks of dry weather in Mitchell County, Osage has at times needed to run three wells. However, since the wells are deep in a plentiful aquifer, Osage is built to withstand a drought. The goal is dependability in providing clean water.
Dunlay is confident in the water source. With expansion, Osage was required to provide a study to the Iowa DNR.
“We’ve got a good system,” he said. “Regarding the age of infrastructure, I consider ours new. Over the last 50 years, most of our water mains in the town have been replaced. We continually put in water mains.
“Everybody I talk to says they wish they had our problems – growth and expansion,” Dunlay said. “It makes it a sustainable economic tool as well.”
Another benefit is the ability to perform maintenance on one tower without interrupting service.
On Heritage Drive, the base for the new water tower is down. The next pieces will soon be lifted into place as the structure slowly grows above Osage. Dunlay estimates crews will complete work by the end of October. The hope is to get it done before winter, and paint it in the spring. The projected completion date is July 2022.
Gerard Tank and Steel out of Kansas is performing the work. Dunlay said there are only around a dozen tower builders in the country.
For Gerard’s workers, North Central Iowa is relatively close compared to some of their previous projects. “Geez, we’re almost home on this one,” one worker told Dunlay.
There has been talk of painting the new water tower green, but Dunlay says that hue does not last.
“We did some research on it,” Dunlay said. “Green is not the color for elevated tanks. It breaks down and fades quicker in condensation and sunlight. We had green 40 years ago and they changed it to blue because it faded and looked ugly.”
Meanwhile, at the Osage wastewater treatment facilities, crews are building a million gallon sludge storage tank.
“If our water usage goes up, wastewater capacities go up, too,” Dunlay said. “We were running out of storage with what we had.”
Crews are constructing a building with blowers in it to break down sludge.
“And then we haul it and inject it on agriculture land,” he said. “We try to make it from fall to fall to haul the sludge, because in the spring you’re under a tight time frame. Farmers don’t want you out there when it’s wet, because of compaction.”
Completion is projected for the end of July. Dunlay said crews have excavated the building and will be putting on a roof. The tank has been delivered, soon to be bolted together and the footings started for the foundation.
Henkel Construction out of Mason City and Great Plains Structures out of Minnesota are working on the project. For both the water tower and the storage tank, Tom Madden is the project engineer and environmental consultant. Dunlay works with him on design.
Dunlay, carrying the plans, keeps tabs on construction every day. It is rewarding work.
“Not many people in their career get to build a water tower,” he said. “It’s more exciting than paving a street. I like those projects, but this is different. It’s something that will be there for hundreds of years.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.