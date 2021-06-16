Water tower slowly rises above Osage

“We don’t have any violations on it, but with this new well, we’ll easily be able to maintain three good ones and the fourth if we ever need it,” Dunlay said. “We’ll exercise it, but we won’t rely on it.”

The four wells are spread around Osage.

With weeks of dry weather in Mitchell County, Osage has at times needed to run three wells. However, since the wells are deep in a plentiful aquifer, Osage is built to withstand a drought. The goal is dependability in providing clean water.

Dunlay is confident in the water source. With expansion, Osage was required to provide a study to the Iowa DNR.

“We’ve got a good system,” he said. “Regarding the age of infrastructure, I consider ours new. Over the last 50 years, most of our water mains in the town have been replaced. We continually put in water mains.

“Everybody I talk to says they wish they had our problems – growth and expansion,” Dunlay said. “It makes it a sustainable economic tool as well.”

Another benefit is the ability to perform maintenance on one tower without interrupting service.