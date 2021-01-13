Water Conservation District battles a killer

“The Cedar River is safe for recreation. I think some of the sites are probably over the 10 milligrams per liter, which is considered safe drinking water level by the EPA. So, I wouldn’t drink out of the stuff. That’s a pretty common problem in Iowa.”

In order to provide extra cost sharing efforts for farmers, the state provides some funding directed at specific watersheds. It helps concentrate efforts more closely to examine the differences in pollution levels.

“It’s crucial in understanding where we are, where our problems are, and what we need to do,” Friedrich said. “The DNR has stepped back from the project, I think because of their restructuring. They were doing a lot of funding for the project. We still talk to them some, but they are not intimately involved with that.”

Friedrich also requested the Board of Supervisors fund the testing of water samples in 2021. Such surveys can be beneficial for the supervisors and other local boards in planning manure management.

“The past couple of years, we’ve been collecting all the data and storing it and doing local analysis,” Friedrich said. “We’re also wanting to put it on a platform where it’s more easily accessible to people from all over the place. It [will be] open to the public and not sitting on dusty shelves.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0