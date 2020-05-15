You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: Pets put on their Sunday best for senior living residents
Goats, cats, and all sizes of dogs strutted their stuff for the residents of Good Shepherd Health Center and Cornerstone Assisted Living on Friday.

Good Shepherd - pet parade 1

A young girl poses with her festively dressed dog at the pet parade at Good Shepherd and Cornerstone in Mason City on Friday afternoon.

Dozens of animals, many dressed in costumes, and their handlers, made their way around the facilities, waving at residents through the windows, as part of a "pet parade," which wrapped up a stretch of activities commemorating National Skilled Nursing Care and Staff Appreciation week at Good Shepherd. 

A parade of people and cars was also held Thursday, giving residents a chance to wave and greet participants from the safety of the sidewalk.

Good Shepherd - pet parade 2

A goat dressed in a Hawaiian shirt walks with its handler at the pet parade at Good Shepherd and Cornerstone in Mason City on Friday afternoon.

Activities Director Jessica Hanson said the staff has been working really hard and thinking outside the box when it comes to keeping the residents busy and content during the COVID-19 shutdown.

"It has not been an easy task, by any means, just trying to keep the folks happy and keep the smiles on their faces," Hanson said. "So, I think this definitely helped. I hope it did, anyway."

Hanson said the community has been very supportive of the residents and staff, with businesses and community members dropping off various donations, such as masks, activities, and snacks.

Good Shepherd - pet parade 3

A dog dressed as a bumblebee walks with its handler at the pet parade at Good Shepherd and Cornerstone in Mason City on Friday afternoon.

"I think everyone realized that we're all in this together," said Hanson. "I mean, just...everybody...I don't even know how to thank you."

