WATCH NOW: Pets put on their Sunday best for senior living residents

Goats, cats, and all sizes of dogs strutted their stuff for the residents of Good Shepherd Health Center and Cornerstone Assisted Living on Friday.

Dozens of animals, many dressed in costumes, and their handlers, made their way around the facilities, waving at residents through the windows, as part of a "pet parade," which wrapped up a stretch of activities commemorating National Skilled Nursing Care and Staff Appreciation week at Good Shepherd.

A parade of people and cars was also held Thursday, giving residents a chance to wave and greet participants from the safety of the sidewalk.

Activities Director Jessica Hanson said the staff has been working really hard and thinking outside the box when it comes to keeping the residents busy and content during the COVID-19 shutdown.

"It has not been an easy task, by any means, just trying to keep the folks happy and keep the smiles on their faces," Hanson said. "So, I think this definitely helped. I hope it did, anyway."

Hanson said the community has been very supportive of the residents and staff, with businesses and community members dropping off various donations, such as masks, activities, and snacks.