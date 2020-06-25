Watch now: Newman Catholic baseball blows through Forest City

The Newman Catholic baseball team only needed five innings to beat Forest City on Thursday night. The Knights put on an offensive show, beating the Indians, 17-2, in non-conference action.
After a scoreless first inning, Newman Catholic blew the game open in the top of the second inning, scoring nine runs. In the top of the third inning, senior Sam Kratz hit a three-run bomb over the towering left field fence. The Indians found themselves in a hole quickly.
"Pretty easy to see that Newman can swing the bat," Forest City head coach Jeff Jerome said. "We couldn't string anything together early in the game and then you dig yourself in a big hole like that into the fourth inning, it's tough to come back on a team that's fundamentally sound."
The Indians were able to score a run in the bottom of the third inning, when sophomore Reese Moore, one of the top hitters in the state, hit an RBI single to right field. After three innings, the score was 12-1.
The Knights were able to get three more in the top of the fourth and two more in the top of the fifth to extend their lead and send Forest City fans home early.
"We finally but together a better approach at the plate," Newman Catholic head coach Alex Bohl said. "You get a nice night, the wind's blowing out a little bit, it feels like whenever you come up here the ball jumps a little bit. The kids put some good swings on pitches."
After the Knights suffered the first loss of the season earlier this week, Bohl says it was good to earn a win in such commanding fashion.
"That's the key. We've got to get back to playing Newman baseball," Bohl said.
The Knights move to 6-1 on the season and the Indians drop to 3-4.
BBall Newman vs. Forest City 1
BBall Newman vs. Forest City 2
BBall Newman vs. Forest City 3
BBall Newman vs. Forest City 4
BBall Newman vs. Forest City 5
BBall Newman vs. Forest City 6
BBall Newman vs. Forest City 7
BBall Newman vs. Forest City 8
BBall Newman vs. Forest City 9
BBall Newman vs. Forest City 10
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!