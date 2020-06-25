Watch now: Newman Catholic baseball blows through Forest City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Newman Catholic baseball team only needed five innings to beat Forest City on Thursday night. The Knights put on an offensive show, beating the Indians, 17-2, in non-conference action.

After a scoreless first inning, Newman Catholic blew the game open in the top of the second inning, scoring nine runs. In the top of the third inning, senior Sam Kratz hit a three-run bomb over the towering left field fence. The Indians found themselves in a hole quickly.

"Pretty easy to see that Newman can swing the bat," Forest City head coach Jeff Jerome said. "We couldn't string anything together early in the game and then you dig yourself in a big hole like that into the fourth inning, it's tough to come back on a team that's fundamentally sound."

The Indians were able to score a run in the bottom of the third inning, when sophomore Reese Moore, one of the top hitters in the state, hit an RBI single to right field. After three innings, the score was 12-1.

The Knights were able to get three more in the top of the fourth and two more in the top of the fifth to extend their lead and send Forest City fans home early.