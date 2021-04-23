WATCH NOW: Area fire agencies tackle rogue burn along Avenue of the Saints

Smoke could be seen from downtown Mason City as area crews worked to control a large grass fire just off the Avenue of the Saints Friday afternoon.

A number of fire departments, along with Cerro Gordo and Mason City law enforcement assisted at a controlled-burn that got out of hand just southeast of Mason City, along the Avenue of the Saints on Friday.

High winds fanned the flames across an expansive stretch of field, and led to several hot spots to reignite. Firefighters worked from the hilltop along the shoulder of the highway as additional trucks fought the blaze from below.

A Mason City firefighter said no structures were in danger.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.