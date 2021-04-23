 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Area fire agencies tackle rogue burn along Avenue of the Saints
WATCH NOW: Area fire agencies tackle rogue burn along Avenue of the Saints

WATCH NOW: Area fire agencies tackle rogue burn along Avenue of the Saints

{{featured_button_text}}

Smoke could be seen from downtown Mason City as area crews worked to control a large grass fire just off the Avenue of the Saints Friday afternoon.

Grass fire 3

Nora Springs fire fighters assist at the scene of a rogue controlled burn along the Avenue of the Saints, just south of Mason City on Friday.

A number of fire departments, along with Cerro Gordo and Mason City law enforcement assisted at a controlled-burn that got out of hand just southeast of Mason City, along the Avenue of the Saints on Friday.

Grass fire 2

Members of the Mason City Fire Department work from the shoulder of Highway 18 to douse a hillside as a grass fire burns out of control on Friday.

High winds fanned the flames across an expansive stretch of field, and led to several hot spots to reignite. Firefighters worked from the hilltop along the shoulder of the highway as additional trucks fought the blaze from below.

A Mason City firefighter said no structures were in danger.

Grass fire 1

Area fire agencies responded to a controlled burn that went awry along the Avenue of the Saints just south of Mason City on Friday.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette.

