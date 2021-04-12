 Skip to main content
Wartburg to showcase Emma Williams' art
Wartburg to showcase Emma Williams' art

Emma Williams of Osage is one of four Wartburg College seniors whose work will be showcased during the college's annual Senior Exhibit currently on display in the Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery, according to the Wartburg press release.

Emma Williams WARTBURG Art

Emma Williams

According to a Wartburg release, no formal reception for this exhibit will be held, but guests are invited to explore the show during daily open hours.

The gallery, located on the first floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center on the Wartburg campus, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A

ll patrons must adhere to Wartburg College's COVID-19 mitigation policies by wearing a mask and maintaining a safe social distance while viewing artwork.

Guests are also invited to join the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exclusive exhibition information and gallery content.

