Wapsi Wiggle to honor Grace Harken

On Saturday, Aug. 7, organizers will host the Memorial 5K Walk/Run or Half Marathon called the Wapsi Wiggle.

This event is a fundraiser for a memorial to Grace Harken, the 2013 Miss Mitchell County who was killed as she biked home on Highway 9 from work by a texting driver. The goal is a $10,000 memorial endowment to generate a yearly scholarship to a student who displays the community service and Christian qualities Grace exhibited during her short life and to carry on the "don't text and drive" message.

According to the press release, $5,800 has been raised and donated toward that goal. This leaves $4,200 to go toward the goal of a $10,000 endowment. The event takes place on the northern branch of Mitchell County's trail, the Wapsi-Great Western Line.

There will be a pancake breakfast for runners/walkers, the community and the public – whoever needs a good breakfast which is served from 7:30-10 a.m. and includes a free pancake/sausage breakfast with milk, orange juice, syrup and butter. Some Cedar Summerstock Theater actors will do a short free performance at 10 a.m. Medals will be awarded to runners in six age categories and for both female and male in the 5K and Half Marathon.

Organizers invite the public to walk or run or donate to the effort. Go to wgwltrail.com for more details or for a registration form, or call Elaine Govern at 641-220-2685.

