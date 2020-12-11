Walsh's move to Osage Municipal Utilities is seamless

Walsh began Monday as general manager at OMU. She has worked there for four years. Before that, she was employed as gaming representative at the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission and as the controller for Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque.

Walsh graduated from Prairie Valley Community School District. She was a four-sport athlete who competed in two events at the Iowa State Track and Field Meet.

Her father was the art teacher and the track coach. Her mother ran a home daycare, where Walsh helped out when she was young.

“We have such a great school system,” Walsh said of Osage. “We are fortunate to have all the amenities we have here. The hospital is an asset. Having public utilities is very much an asset.”

Most small towns do not have a facility like OMU.

“We’re lucky because we do have power coming into the energy plant right here that services all of Osage,” Walsh said. “What we’re looking for in the future is getting what we call an interconnect at a different location so that helps with redundancy. If something was to go down in our plant we’d have a backup. Power loss would be very minimal.”

Walsh anticipates completion sometime between 2023 or 2024.

“There will be some big projects within the next few years,” she said.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0