Walsh named OMU’s first female general manager

Stacy Walsh will make history when she becomes the first female general manager for Osage Municipal Utilities.

During the Dec. 7 Osage City Council meeting, Walsh was named general manager and will replace Josh Byrnes, who was recently appointed to the Iowa Utilities Board. She will begin her duties on Dec. 14.

“She will do a great job,” Byrnes said. “It’s about time – 80 years later, we’ve got a female general manager. Breaking glass ceilings.”

This year, with the help of grant money, OMU was able to expand fiber connectivity to inadequately serviced populations such as Mitchell.

“COVID’s really exposed the haves and the have nots when it comes to connectivity,” Byrnes said. “Especially the kids that go to the Osage school system. They can’t do the same things just because they live in the Mitchell area or the Orchard area. This brings all our students to a level playing field.”

Byrnes added that OMU had applied for and received almost $300,000 in CARES Act money for Broadband. It will be applied to the Mitchell project.

In addition, partnering with local schools, OMU has provided Internet to homes that could not afford the service.