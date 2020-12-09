Walsh named OMU’s first female general manager

Stacy Walsh will make history when she becomes the first female general manager for Osage Municipal Utilities.
During the Dec. 7 Osage City Council meeting, Walsh was named general manager and will replace Josh Byrnes, who was recently appointed to the Iowa Utilities Board. She will begin her duties on Dec. 14.
“She will do a great job,” Byrnes said. “It’s about time – 80 years later, we’ve got a female general manager. Breaking glass ceilings.”
This year, with the help of grant money, OMU was able to expand fiber connectivity to inadequately serviced populations such as Mitchell.
“COVID’s really exposed the haves and the have nots when it comes to connectivity,” Byrnes said. “Especially the kids that go to the Osage school system. They can’t do the same things just because they live in the Mitchell area or the Orchard area. This brings all our students to a level playing field.”
Byrnes added that OMU had applied for and received almost $300,000 in CARES Act money for Broadband. It will be applied to the Mitchell project.
In addition, partnering with local schools, OMU has provided Internet to homes that could not afford the service.
OMU also received a $15,000 grant from the Iowa DOT for six electric vehicle charging stations. They will be located in the parking lot behind Tres Amigos restaurant. Osage will now be on the navigation systems of electric cars.
“We’re not going to charge for the charging,” Byrnes said, as the profit would be minimal.
OMU continues to work on reliable, affordable baseload power, Byrnes said.
“One of the reasons that I’ve even entertained leaving this position and going to the IUB is I do have a lot of concerns with electricity and utilities moving forward,” Byrnes said. “We face a lot of pressure to keep retiring out baseload electricity.
"So what you’re starting to see in places like California are the rolling blackouts. It’s not because of wildfires. They don’t have the electricity on the grid to meet the peak load. You can’t rely on solar and wind to take care of your baseload electricity.”
Byrnes noted that Osage has backup generation for the community and all business and industry.
“You may be seeing our generators run more often in the future,” he said.
As well, Byrnes said the utility has made the decision in 2020 to terminate cable television.
“Cable television is a very difficult business to be in," he said. “You’re starting to see right now certain companies like Dish Network and DirecTV – they’re starting to have blackouts because they’re in some major fights with retransmission agreements.”
Byrnes said that when OMU started in the retransmission business, they were paying a provider around 85 cents per customer per month. It is now over five dollars. Those costs have driven smaller providers out of business.
“And then you couple that with the streaming that’s been taking place,” Byrnes said. “We get young people coming into OMU to sign up for services – they don’t sign up for cable, a dying technology.
“We’ve been working a lot with customers on what they’re transition’s going to be to something else. We were doing really well with that until COVID hit. We’re offering classes, teaching people how to cut the cord.”
In other OMU news, Terry Anderson retired after 41 years of service.
Chamber news
A group of consultants with Iowa Economic Development Authority visited Osage for two days, according to Osage Chamber of Commerce Director Kati Henry.
“They had a hard time finding bad stuff anyone was willing to say about Osage,” she said. “There was a lot of really good feedback they got. They wanted us to promote the downtown revitalization program group—what that project did for our downtown.
“We did a lot of our interviewing at the Cedar Valley Seminary. [IEDA] included ways we can enhance, bridge the divide between the downtown and the seminary, to make that more accessible.”
Henry added that IEDA was impressed they could get a steak from a vending machine in Osage.
In other business:
• The Council approved partial pay certificate number three for the new sludge storage tank project and blower building. The total was $24,700.
“The footings are in. The walls are in,” Jerry Dunlay said. “That’s all backfilled. The electricians are out there today – they’re starting to put some under-slab conduit in there. And then they’re just going to button it up for the year.”
• The Council approved an agreement for professional services for compliance assistance with SEH, which needs to be on record for the EPA by approximately June. There are three different categories, including risk and resilience, assessment, and emergency response plan.
Fees are not to exceed $17,000 total.
• The Council approved and authorized signing a development agreement to provide financial assistance for A to Z Drying, Inc.
“We just want to continue to grow with the community,” President Jason Penfold said. “We appreciate any help you can give us. We are competing internationally.”
• The Council voted to give the Cedar River Complex $15,000 for capital projects and improvements, and a $7,500 contribution for CRC marketing.
“We’ve got to keep the marketing going through these tough times,” Rick Bodensteiner said.
• The Council named the Mitchell County Press News as its official publication.
The next meeting of the Osage City Council will be Jan. 11, 2021.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.
