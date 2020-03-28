Walk: Work together, cooperate and we'll get through this

“May we live in interesting times” is an old Chinese curse. Yes, we are living in very interesting times.

This is a time for leadership. Outstanding leaders do not just “go with the flow.” True leaders “think outside of the box.”

Just as bad times have confronted our Forefathers, we must rise up to the challenge. Today, we must set aside our differences and work as one unit for the common good of all in Mitchell County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Mitchell County has abundant resources to get us through this pandemic. If you need assistance of any kind, be it physical needs, mental help or spiritual assistance, call the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, 641-732-4740 and we will get you directed in the right direction.

Sheriff Beaver and his staff are dedicated to assisting those in need, be it delivering medicine, food or whatever.

As of this writing, I will be asking my counterparts on the Board of Supervisors to approve the BOS to make whatever accommodations necessary to keep everyone healthy and safe. Again, by working together and cooperating fully, we will overcome this crisis.

If you need to contact me, my cell is 641-220-0958.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0